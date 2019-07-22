The Reds acquired Grimm from the Dodgers last week in exchange for cash considerations.

Grimm attended spring training with the Indians on a minor-league pact but was unable to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, prompting his release. He quickly latched on with the Dodgers on another minor-league deal and accrued a 5.66 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 41.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City before the organization shipped him to Cincinnati. He'll continue to pitch out of the bullpen at the Triple-A level for the Reds' International League affiliate in Louisville.