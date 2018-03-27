Reds' Justin Nicolino: Outrighted to Triple-A
Nicolino was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
The Reds were able to pass Nicolino through waivers unclaimed after claiming him from the Marlins over the weekend, so he'll report to Triple-A to open the season. At this point, it's unclear if the team plans to use him as a starter or long-reliever in 2018. Across 48 innings with the Marlins last season, Nicolino posted a lackluster 5.06 ERA and 26:20 K:BB.
More News
-
Reds' Justin Nicolino: Claimed by Reds•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Expected to make roster•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Still part of rotation battle•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: In rotation mix•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Used in long relief Monday•
-
Marlins' Justin Nicolino: Departs early after six-run bombardment•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...