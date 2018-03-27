Nicolino was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The Reds were able to pass Nicolino through waivers unclaimed after claiming him from the Marlins over the weekend, so he'll report to Triple-A to open the season. At this point, it's unclear if the team plans to use him as a starter or long-reliever in 2018. Across 48 innings with the Marlins last season, Nicolino posted a lackluster 5.06 ERA and 26:20 K:BB.