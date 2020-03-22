Reds' Justin Shafer: Flexor mass irritation
Shafer was dealing with a flexor mass irritation in spring training and pitched in only one game in February, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Shafer was a bit of a long shot to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, having been acquired for cash considerations from the Jays after they had already designated him off their 40-man roster. This surely sets him to the back of the queue.
