Shafer (arm) is scheduled to pitch in the Reds' intrasquad matchup Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Shafer dealt with a flexor mass irritation, but he appears to have recovered as he's slated to pitch in Monday's intrasquad game. Given his presence at camp, Shafer should be ready for Opening Day, but it's unclear whether he'll make the team's 30-man roster. The right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 34 appearances as a reliever for the Blue Jays last season.