The Reds signed Thompson to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Thompson was removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster before the start of this season and wound up spending the full year at Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.50 ERA and 83:25 K:BB over 64 innings. The righty has some experience as a starting pitcher but has been used almost exclusively in relief over the past three seasons. It's unclear what role the Reds have planned for Thompson.