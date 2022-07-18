The Reds have selected Huggins with the 123rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Huggins, a 6-foot-3 righty from Chipola Junior College (Fla.), demonstrated plenty of promise during what could prove to be his lone season of college baseball, if the Reds are able to sign him. He showcased a mid-90s fastball and a mid-80s slider that he controlled well, and both have a chance at developing into plus pitches as he matures. His changeup is further behind the other two offerings, however, and more command gains are needed in order for Huggins to stick in the rotation. Still, at just 19 years old with two promising pitches in his arsenal, Huggins looks like a good gamble for the Reds at this stage of the draft.