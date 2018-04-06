Reds' Keury Mella: Back at Double-A
Mella is opening the year back at Double-A Pensacola, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
There was some confusion about where Mella would start the year after he was optioned from big-league camp this spring, but he will open where he finished 2017, as a member of the Blue Wahoos. The team has not yet announced their rotation schedule, but Mella should take the ball in the coming days. He notched a 3.94 FIP in 134 innings at Double-A last year, so he will likely head to Triple-A early in the season, and could provide big-league rotation depth in the second half.
