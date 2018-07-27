Mella was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

He had been working as a starter at Double-A and Triple-A this year, but barring an unreported injury to someone in the rotation or an impending trade of Saturday's starter, Matt Harvey, it seems Mella will work out of the big-league bullpen. His numbers in a repeat trip to Double-A were pretty impressive (3.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts in 85 innings), but he was less successful in three starts at Triple-A (3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts in 17 innings). Mella could be a quality middle reliever in the short term if that's the role the Reds have in mind for him.

