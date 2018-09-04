Mella was recalled Tuesday so that the Reds could place him on the 60-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Mella threw 9.1 innings of relief for the Reds this season, allowing nine runs. He was much better in the minors, recording a 3.00 ERA in 21 starts, split between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville. The timing of the injury means he'll be done for the season but should be ready by the start of spring training.