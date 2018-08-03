Mella held the line for the Reds on Thursday night after Tyler Mahle's disaster start, holding the Nats to one run over 4.1 innings. He gave up three hits and four walks, however, striking out only two.

Mella has been a starter throughout his minor league career, but the Reds are breaking him in on long relief. He was part of the package from the Giants in the Mike Leake deal and has spent most of the last two seasons at Double-A Pensacola.