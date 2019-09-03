Mella was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The Reds have elected to promote Mella after rosters expanded Sept. 1. He's posted a 5.05 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 102 strikeouts over 142.2 innings this season at Triple-A as a starter, though he figures to be used in a relief role while with the big-league club.

