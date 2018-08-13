Mella was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Mella has an ugly 8.68 ERA in 9.1 innings of relief for the Reds this season. The four home runs he's surrendered appear to be the primary culprit, though he's also walked as many batters as he's struck out (eight) and has allowed a .333 batting average. Cody Reed was called up to fill his low-leverage bullpen role.

