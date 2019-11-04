Mella cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Following a lackluster season in the minors last year, recording a 5.05 ERA with a 102:56 K:BB over 142.2 innings, Mella was promoted to the majors to provide bullpen depth at the beginning of September. The right-hander made just two appearances, allowing three runs off five hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Barring a major turnaround, it's unlikely that the 26-year-old will see consistent major-league action in 2020.

