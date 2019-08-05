The Reds acquired Gausman from the Braves on Monday after claiming him off waivers, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Gausman's move to Cincinnati seemingly comes out of nowhere, as there weren't any prior reports suggesting that Atlanta had exposed him to waivers. In any case, the Reds will pick up the remaining money he's owed on his one-year, $9.35 million contract and will have him under control through his final year of arbitration in 2020. The 28-year-old righty -- whose last start came against the Reds, incidentally -- posted a 6.19 ERA and 1.49 WHIP while striking out 85 in 80 frames for Atlanta this season. It's unclear if Cincinnati intends to insert him into the rotation or deploy him as a multi-inning reliever, but more clarity on his role should come when the acquisition is officially announced.