Gausman (illness) rejoined the Reds and will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Mets, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Gausman was one of at least five Reds players who was sent home ahead of Saturday's contest while battling flu-like symptoms. Only Gausman will return to action ahead of the series finale, but the other ill players should benefit from the team off day coming Monday. Gausman's last appearance came as a starter back on Sept. 16, but the Reds' current pitching schedule doesn't call for him to make any additional turns through the rotation during the final week of the season.