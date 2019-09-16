Gausman is slated to start Monday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds have already been running out a five-man rotation lately, but manager David Bell may have wanted to build in an extra day of rest for the team's other starters while the season winds down. Enter Gausman, who has made all 11 of his appearances with the Reds out of the bullpen since being scooped up off waivers in early August. Gausman hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his outings with Cincinnati, so even if he performs well Monday, he may struggle to work deep enough into the contest to factor into the decision.