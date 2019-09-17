Gausman (3-9) gave up three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two through two innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Monday.

Gausman wasn't expected to pitch deep in his first start with the Reds, but he allowed a three-run home run in the first frame that handed him the loss. Gausman had a 4.02 ERA in 11 appearances as a reliever for the Reds coming into this game and will likely return to his bullpen role. The 28-year-old has a 5.99 ERA with 109 strikeouts through 28 appearances this season.