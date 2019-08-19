Reds' Kevin Gausman: Throws immaculate inning
Gausman threw an 'immaculate inning' Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out the side on nine pitches.
Gausman has thrown seven innings over four games with the Reds, all in relief, and has allowed two earned runs while striking out 11 and walking two. In this very brief sample, Gausman seems well suited to relief work.
