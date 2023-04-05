The Reds selected Herget's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Herget will provide the Reds with some additional bullpen depth as the 32-year-old makes his way to a major-league roster for just the second time in his career. The right hander appeared in three games with the Rays in 2022, producing a 7.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with four strikeouts over seven innings. That being said, Herget did compile a 2.95 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 9.2 K/9 over 97.2 innings with Triple-A Durham last year, numbers he'll look to replicate with Cincinnati in 2023. To make room for him on both the 40-man roster and the active roster, Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment and Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Louisville on Wednesday.