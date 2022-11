Herget agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will be in camp with Cincinnati as a non-roster invitee. Herget, 31, pitched in independent ball in 2021 and 2022 before the Rays brought him. He leaned on his changeup more than any other pitch during him brief time with Tampa Bay last season.