Herget cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After being designated for assignment Monday to clear space for Joey Votto's return, Herget will stay put in the Reds organization. The 32-year-old righty holds a 10.66 ERA and 2.79 WHIP through 12.2 frames in Louisville this season.