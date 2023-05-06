Newman went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Starting at shortstop and batting eighth, Newman picked up his first steal of the season in the third inning before coming home on a TJ Friedl double. Newman has started six straight games and eight of the last nine, spotting in all around the infield, but he's batting just .258 (8-for-31) over that stretch with zero extra-base hits, three runs and three RBI. Despite the increased playing time, Newman's fantasy value remains mainly limited to NL-only formats.