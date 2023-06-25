Newman went 0-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Newman has hotten on base safely in all but one of his last seven games, and he's added two steals and four RBI in that span. The infielder's playing time is on the decline with the Reds' infield at full health, and he'll likely be confined to a short-side platoon role going forward. Newman has a .266/.325/.380 slash line with three home runs, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored and six steals through 206 plate appearances this season.