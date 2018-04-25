Quackenbush cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Tripled-A Louisville.

Quackenbush's poor start to the season, in which he allowed 11 runs in nine innings, caused him to be designated for assignment to make room for Kevin Shackelford. The 29-year-old went unclaimed and will now fill an organizational depth role for the Reds.

