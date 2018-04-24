Quackenbush was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Quackenbush is coming off a brutal outing that saw him allow six runs on four hits and two walks in just one inning of work. He now owns a 11.00 ERA through nine innings this season, so the Reds decided to cast him off their 40-man roster in order to clear a roster spot for Kevin Shackelford, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old reliever could draw some interest on waivers given his prior big-league experience, but he's likely nothing more than organizational bullpen depth at this point in his career.