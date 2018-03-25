Quackenbush was informed Sunday that he's made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Quackenbush signed with the Reds this offseason after spending the last seven years of his career in the Padres' organization. The veteran reliever posted a 3.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts over nine innings this spring and obviously showed enough to earn himself a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He may see consistent opportunities with the Reds, but he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration at this time.