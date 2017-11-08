Quackenbush signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Quackenbush has spent his entire professional career with the Padres since being drafted in 2011, but will look to make his mark in Cincinnati after electing free agency after the 2017 season. During 20 relief appearances with San Diego this past year, the right-hander allowed 23 earned runs off 32 hits in just 26.1 innings, and sported a 23:16 K:BB. He could wind up starting the 2018 season in Triple-A Louisville, but should work his way up to the big-league bullpen at some point.