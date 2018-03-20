Quackenbush remains in contention for one of the two openings in the Reds' bullpen, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "Quackenbush has had a nice spring," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He's been the off-the-radar guy that has really pitched very well. He's extremely prepared, and he has great confidence in his fastball for a guy who has a really good curveball and isn't really overpowering as far as the sheer velocity numbers, but he's a guy that pitches with that elevated fastball extremely well. He's been really good about every time out."

The good news for Quackenbush is that he's pitched well this spring. The bad news is that he's mostly accomplished this after the starters have come out of games. The worse news is that he's a fly ball pitcher trying to make a team that plays poorly for fly ball pitchers.