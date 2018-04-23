Quackenbush allowed six runs on four hits and two walks in an inning of relief work in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old entered with Cincinnati trailing by a 3-2 margin, but by the time he left the game was out of reach. Through nine innings of work, Quackenbush has a 7:6 K:BB, and thanks partially to Sunday's outing, a bloated 11.00 ERA.