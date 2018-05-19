Shackelford was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He has given up five runs in five MLB innings this season, but has had some success at Triple-A (six strikeouts in 4.2 innings), albeit in a tiny sample. Shackelford will add some depth for the twin bill before heading back to Louisville after the nightcap.