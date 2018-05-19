Reds' Kevin Shackelford: 26th man Saturday
Shackelford was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
He has given up five runs in five MLB innings this season, but has had some success at Triple-A (six strikeouts in 4.2 innings), albeit in a tiny sample. Shackelford will add some depth for the twin bill before heading back to Louisville after the nightcap.
More News
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Sent to minors•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Activated from rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Performs well in Double-A rehab appearance•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Nearing bullpen session•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Will open season on DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart