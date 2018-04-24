Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Activated from rehab assignment
Shackelford (forearm) returned from his rehab assignment Tuesday.
Shackelford missed the start of the season with a forearm strain. The 29-year-old had a 4.70 ERA in 30.2 innings in his major-league debut for the Reds last season, though his 3.64 xFIP indicates that he deserved better results. Kevin Quackenbush was designated for assignment to make room for him.
