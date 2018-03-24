Shackelford will stay off the mound for the next couple days due to elbow stiffness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Shackelford has appeared in eight spring contests up to this point, posting a 7.56 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings. The Reds didn't go into details when describing his injury, so it remains to be seen whether this will affect his availability for Opening Day, though it could very well determine if he secures a spot on the team. Expect an update in the near future.