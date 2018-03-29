Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Lands on 10-day DL
Shackelford (elbow) was placed on the 10-day DL.
We knew this would be the case, as he suffered a forearm strain late in camp. Look for him to miss at least several weeks with the injury. When healthy, he will slot into a middle-relief role.
More News
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Will open season on DL•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Batting elbow stiffness•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Serviceable in rookie campaign•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Returns to majors•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Has contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...