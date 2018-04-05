Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Nearing bullpen session
Manager Bryan Price said Shackelford (forearm) is close to throwing a bullpen session, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Shackelford is progressing well as he works his way back from a forearm strain he suffered late in camp, though he remains without a timetable for his return at the moment. Once healthy, look for him to settle into a middle-relief role.
