Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Performs well in Double-A rehab appearance
Shackelford (forearm) threw an inning with Double-A Pensacola on Monday as a part of his rehab assignment.
Shackelford looked good in the outing, allowing no runs while striking out one and walking another. This was the right-hander's second appearance with the Blue Wahoos, so he could return to the Reds relatively soon barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Nearing bullpen session•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Will open season on DL•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Batting elbow stiffness•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Serviceable in rookie campaign•
-
Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Returns to majors•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?