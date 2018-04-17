Shackelford (forearm) threw an inning with Double-A Pensacola on Monday as a part of his rehab assignment.

Shackelford looked good in the outing, allowing no runs while striking out one and walking another. This was the right-hander's second appearance with the Blue Wahoos, so he could return to the Reds relatively soon barring any setbacks.

