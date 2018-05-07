Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Sent to minors
Shackelford was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Shackelford was likely unavailable for Monday's series opener against the Mets after pitching in each of the past two games, so the Reds opted to send him to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm in Jackson Stephens. Through four major-league appearances this season (five innings), Shackelford has compiled a 9.00 ERA and 2.40 WHIP. He'll be an option to rejoin the big club when the Reds need a fresh reliever.
