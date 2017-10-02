Shackelford finished the season with a 4.85 ERA across 29.2 innings pitched for the Reds.

Shackelford became one of the more reliable relievers for the Reds towards the end of the season, picking up two holds in his last six appearances. The right-hander pitched well in his last 13 outings, earning a 1.38 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. His success down the stretch has given him a chance to pitch in some high-leverage situations next season.