Shackelford (elbow) will start the season on the disabled list, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Shackelford has been dealing with elbow stiffness over the past week, which is serious enough to keep him off the mound for an extended period of time. The Reds have yet to describe any sort of timetable for the right-hander, so expect a future update on his status once he resumes throwing.