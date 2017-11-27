Crockett was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Monday.

Crockett was picked up by Cincinnati after the Indians dropped him from their 40-man roster in order to protect another player from the Rule 5 draft. While the 25-year-old spent most of his 2017 campaign with Triple-A Columbus, he's seen brief stints with the Indians in each of the previous four seasons, making 107 relief appearances and compiling a 3.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 65.1 innings of work. He's also given up just three homers over that span. Crockett will likely compete for an Opening Day bullpen spot.