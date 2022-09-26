Dowdy has struck out a batter while allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks in 1.2 innings across two appearances for Triple-A Louisville since the Reds returned him to the minors on Sept. 18.

Dowdy's stay with Cincinnati lasted just one day, as he was called up from Triple-A on Sept. 17 to serve as the Reds' 29th man for a doubleheader with the Cardinals. He mopped up behind starter Mike Minor in Game 1 of the twin bill that day, tossing four scoreless innings while striking out a batter.