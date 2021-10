Manager David Bell said Friday that Farmer could miss the remainder of the season after he tweaked his oblique prior to the series opener against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Farmer was initially diagnosed with left abdominal soreness after he was scratched from Friday's lineup, and the injury could keep him out for the final two games of the regular season. Jose Barrero will likely continue to fill in at shortstop if the 31-year-old is held out.