Farmer started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.
The shortstop spot has been a black hole in the Cincinnati lineup for much of September, so manager David Bell opted to give Farmer a look at the position in the hope he might provide a spark. The move didn't pay off, with the hitless showing dropping Farmer's season-long average to .259. Farmer will retreat to his normal bench role in the series finale with the Brewers on Wednesday while Freddy Galvis starts at shortstop.