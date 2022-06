Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington.

After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.