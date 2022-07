Farmer (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Matt Reynolds will step in at shortstop in place of Farmer, who exited Saturday's 4-1 loss with a hand injury. Fortunately for Farmer, X-rays on his hand returned negative, so he'll be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Mets and is hopeful to avoid a stint on the injured list.