Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Farmer (general soreness) isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Farmer will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to general soreness, but the issue is considered minor. Matt Reynolds will remain at shortstop and bat ninth.
