Farmer agreed to a one-year deal with the Reds on Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He was non-tendered by the Reds and then just minutes later it was announced that the two sides had already agreed on a new deal. Farmer doesn't do much damage at the plate, but he can play almost every position on the field, and it's that defensive versatility that appealed to the Reds.