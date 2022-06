Farmer went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Farmer delivered a two-run single, his third hit of the game, in the 11th inning. Over his last four contests, he's gone 9-for-16 with four RBI, though he has just one extra-base hit in that span. The strong hitting has him up to a .283/.343/.435 slash line with five home runs, 37 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and 14 doubles through 54 games overall.