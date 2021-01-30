Holder was traded from the Phillies to the Reds on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Holder was a first-round pick by the Yankees in 2015 but was selected by Philadelphia in the Rule 5 draft in December of 2020. The 26-year-old has yet to play above Double-A, but he should have a better path toward major-league playing time in Cincinnati, especially after the Phillies re-signed Didi Gregorius on Saturday. If the Reds don't acquire a veteran shortstop ahead of the 2021 season, Holder could compete for the starting job in the big leagues during spring training.