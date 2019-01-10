Wren signed a minor-league contract with the Reds which includes an invitation to spring training.

Wren spent the entire 2018 campaign at Triple-A, hitting a combined .263/.333/.363 with three homers and 10 stolen bases in 84 games split between Colorado Springs (Brewers) and Pawtucket (Red Sox). He'll provide outfield depth for the Reds in 2019.

