The Reds selected Jordan's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

A minor-league Rule 5 pickup over the offseason, Jordan will get his first call to the big leagues at 28 years old. Jordan slashed .302/.384/.443 with five home runs and six stolen bases this season with Louisville while seeing time at left field, center field, second base and third base. He'll make his MLB debut at a new position Monday against the Pirates, starting in right field and batting eighth. The righty-hitting Jordan will likely see most of his starts against left-handed pitching while he's up with the Reds.